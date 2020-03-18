Bringing The World Home To You

'Cats' Bombed At The Box Office But Now It Receives Some Accolades

Published March 18, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The musical had this star-studded cast including the likes of Judi Dench and Taylor Swift, but the highly anticipated work turned into a disaster. "Cats" may have bombed at the box office, but now it's snagging some accolades. It has earned several Golden Raspberry Awards for being the best of the worst in cinema. Their awards include worst picture, worst supporting actress and supporting actor and worst director. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
