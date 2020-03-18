Bringing The World Home To You

Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Restaurant Industry Braces For Losses

Published March 18, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This week, bars and restaurants across the country are shutting their doors to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The industry is bracing for big losses, and some loyal customers are stepping in. Just before restaurants closed in Ohio, an anonymous donor tipped $2,500 on a $30 bill at Coaches Bar and Grill in Columbus. And in Houston, a customer at Irma's Southwest left a $9,400 tip to split among the staff. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
