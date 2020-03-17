Bringing The World Home To You

Canadian Rapper Drake Breaks A 'Billboard' Record

Published March 17, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Drake just broke a record. The Canadian rapper holds the distinction of placing the most songs ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the course of his career. It's all thanks to the track "Oprah's Bank Account," which he recorded with DaBaby and Lil Yachty.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OPRAH'S BANK ACCOUNT")

DRAKE: (Singing) I don't know what you were told, but I ain't mad at you, baby.

MARTIN: It's his 208th song to enter the chart, breaking the previous record by the cast of "Glee."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OPRAH'S BANK ACCOUNT")

LIL YACHTY: (Singing) Diamond in the rough. You look as good as Oprah's bank account. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

