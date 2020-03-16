Bringing The World Home To You

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium Temporarily Closes Because Of Covid-19

Published March 16, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has temporarily closed its doors because of the coronavirus. So over the weekend, some animals took the opportunity to get out and about - you know, cruise the halls and check out the other animals.

(SOUNDBITE OF PENGUIN SQUAWKING)

MARTIN: That's sound from the Amazon Rising exhibit, which fascinated a penguin named Wellington. The aquarium posted a video of Wellington staring up at the glass in wonder as fish swam by. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

