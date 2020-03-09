Bringing The World Home To You

100-Year-Old North Carolina Woman's Birthday Wish: Go To Jail

Published March 9, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ruth Bryant just turned 100 years old. And in all that time, she never went to jail, which bothered her. Sheriff's deputies in Person County, N.C., helped out. WRAL reports they showed up at her nursing home. They arrested her on a charge of indecent exposure, handcuffed her to her walker and threw her in the slammer. Bryant was in on all of this. She had a mug shot taken. And she even made it home in time for cake. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

