Predictions

Published March 7, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Jill Biden do next? Demi Adejuyigbe.

DEMI ADEJUYIGBE: She's going to marry Joe's sister so that his mistake makes sense.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Dr. Jill Biden will get Joe Biden's forehead to move.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: A la Uma Thurman in "Kill Bill," using her gravity-defying martial arts skills - she'll fight off a mob of machete-wielding Bernie bros.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if Jill Biden any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Mo Rocca and Demi Adejuyigbe. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
