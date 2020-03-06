Bringing The World Home To You

Red Wine Was Coming Out Of The Water Taps In Italian Village

Published March 6, 2020 at 6:56 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. As if living in a tiny village in the north of Italy wasn't idyllic enough, locals in Settecani recently found red wine coming out of their water taps. Turns out this dream scenario was actually just an accident. According to the British news site The Telegraph, the silo at a local winery was leaking into the village's water supply. The problem was resolved quickly, but not before some locals filled up bottles and bottles of free vino. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
