Ohio Police Caution: Avoid Distractions, Don't Knit At Stoplights

Published March 5, 2020 at 7:03 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police urge drivers to keep their eyes on the road and avoid distracted driving - you know, texting, scrolling down Twitter. In Columbus, Ohio, they have a new warning against knitting while driving. An unidentified motorist was caught on camera getting in a few stitches at a red light. Police shared the video on Twitter, asking drivers to please be careful and keep the knitting needles away from the wheel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

