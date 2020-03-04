Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

World Championship Cheese Contest Underway In Wisconsin

Published March 4, 2020 at 6:52 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The World Championship Cheese Contest is underway in Madison, Wisc. Local cheesemongers bring the funk against international challengers. Best noses in the business serve as judges.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Smelling some sour and beefy notes.

MARTIN: It's billed as the biggest cheese competition in the world. A French sheep's milk cheese won last time. One judge said, when you smell the cheese, it kind of whispers its secrets to you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories