Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, what will be the next show for seniors?
Joel Kim Booster.
JOEL KIM BOOSTER: "RuPaul's Drag Race" for seniors. Sissy, that walker.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: "Senior Jeopardy" where are the categories always include, when I was your age, kids these days and the value of a dollar.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.
ROBERTS: "American Ninja Warrior," seniors edition. The obstacle course is just trying to properly use emojis on an iPhone.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if we see any of these shows, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roxanne Roberts, Luke Burbank and Joel Kim Booster. Thanks to all of you for listening. We're so grateful.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
