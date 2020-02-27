Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Mistaken Identity: Utah Jail Releases Wrong Inmate

Published February 27, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Matthew Belnap was due for release from a Utah jail. But instead of walking free, he schemed with a fellow inmate to get both of them out. Authorities say he shaved a fellow inmate's head so the two looked alike. His friend went first and got out under the false identity. Mr. Belnap then complained he hadn't been released yet. Authorities caught their mistake then, but they're still hunting for the fugitive who got away. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories