Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Target Near Atlanta Grants Girl's Birthday Wish

Published February 17, 2020 at 6:28 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Brayden Lawrence turned 8 years old yesterday. She wanted to have her birthday party in a place she's obsessed with - Target. Yes, Target. A store outside Atlanta granted her wish. Brayden and her friends wore Target uniforms - those red shirts and khakis with nametags. They used walkie-talkies and stocked the shelves. And at the end of the party, Brayden checked her friends out at Register 8. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories