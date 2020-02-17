Target Near Atlanta Grants Girl's Birthday Wish

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Brayden Lawrence turned 8 years old yesterday. She wanted to have her birthday party in a place she's obsessed with - Target. Yes, Target. A store outside Atlanta granted her wish. Brayden and her friends wore Target uniforms - those red shirts and khakis with nametags. They used walkie-talkies and stocked the shelves. And at the end of the party, Brayden checked her friends out at Register 8. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.