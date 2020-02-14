Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Golden Retriever's Bucket List Includes Meet Ellen DeGeneres

Published February 14, 2020 at 6:34 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A golden retriever named Wonka has been set on a mission to complete his bucket list. He's a service dog for Kelly McMahon and a regular at the Las Vegas Animal Rescue that McMahon co-founded. When Wonka was diagnosed with cancer, the rescue group made a list. The goals include meeting Ellen DeGeneres, get a spa day, visit a fire station. Wonka's already crossed off that last one. And today, Wonka is apparently getting married in a chapel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories