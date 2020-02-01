Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the next big tell-all? Maz Jobrani.
MAZ JOBRANI: Mary Louise Kelly will write a book about her encounter with Mike Pompeo when he cussed her out. The book will be called "Mike Pompei-Whoa, Whoa, Whoa..."
(LAUGHTER)
JOBRANI: "...Take It Easy. It's Just A Question."
(LAUGHTER)
JOBRANI: "And Why Do You Have An Unmarked Map In Your Office? What Are You, A Pirate?"
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Faith Salie.
FAITH SALIE: In fact, Bolton's mustache wants to tell its story. And it's called "The Hairy Truth: Right Under His Nose."
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Josh Gondelman.
JOSH GONDELMAN: I want to see the next tell-all wire memoir from the bad guy from the Billie Eilish song "Bad Guy." And it will be called "Not Such A Bad Guy: My Side Of The Story."
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel...
(APPLAUSE)
KURTIS: We'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Faith Salie and Josh Gondelman. Thanks to all of you for listening.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll be back with you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.