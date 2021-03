The 28-year-old Colombian-Canadian singer Jessie Reyez makes emotional music that has connected deeply with fans. She recently received her first Grammy nomination for best urban contemporary album for her EP, Being Human in Public. Hear the full profile--'How I Made It: Jessie Reyez' from NPR'sLatino USA.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.