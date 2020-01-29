Bringing The World Home To You

Texas Zoo On Valentines Day Will Try To Help The Brokenhearted

Published January 29, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Have you had your heart broken recently? Instead of eating your feelings this Valentine's Day, why not have an animal eat them for you? The El Paso Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to a meerkat, a primate or a bird. Last year, scorned lovers submitted thousands of names. Zoo officials told an ABC affiliate that most people wrote their ex's name and, just for good measure, the name of the person their ex cheated with. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
