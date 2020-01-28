Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, But No Reports Of Injuries Or Damage

By Scott Neuman,
Carrie Kahn
Published January 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST
Waves splash in a pool during an earthquake in the Cayman Islands. Social media was flooded with photos and video from people documenting the event.
Waves splash in a pool during an earthquake in the Cayman Islands. Social media was flooded with photos and video from people documenting the event.

Updated at 9:45 p.m. ET

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday, startling people as far away as Miami and prompting official tsunami alerts for a large area of the Caribbean that were later withdrawn.

The quake, initially reported as 7.3 magnitude before being upgraded, was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba, at a depth of just 6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck at 2:10 p.m. ET.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, but social media was flooded with photos and video from people documenting the event. In the Cayman Islands, video showed damaged streets and sinkholes opened up by the violent shaking.

A tsunami alert was issued for a wide swath of the Caribbean. However, it was later canceled.

Knolly Moses, an ad executive in Jamaica, told NPR that the quake was long and strong, with the walls of his office rippling.

"This one was serious. It put the fear of God into many people today," he said.

In the Cayman Islands, where there was a strong 6.1 magnitude aftershock, videos on social media showed sinkholes and damage to streets. Skyscrapers in downtown Miami were evacuated.

The Associated Press reports that the quake was felt strongly in the Cuban city of Santiago.

"We were all sitting and we felt the chairs move," Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago, told AP. "We heard the noise of everything moving around."

She said there was no apparent damage in the city. "It felt very strong but it doesn't look like anything happened," she told the news agency.

The quake was also felt in Mexico's Quintana Roo state, where Cancun is located, Gov. Carlos Joaquín González told AP.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
More Stories