Thanks To His Dad, Baby Ryan Covers AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck'

Published January 24, 2020 at 6:57 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rumor has it the original members of AC/DC may be getting back together. But while we await confirmation, there's a new cover to chew on.

(SOUNDBITE OF BABY RYAN'S COVER OF AC/DC'S "THUNDERSTRUCK")

MARTIN: That's Baby Ryan's version of "Thunderstruck." His dad, Matt MacMillan, spent a year recording his son's cooing and laughter. He painstakingly isolated them by pitch and stitched them together. The result is some serious competition for AC/DC. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
