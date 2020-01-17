Bringing The World Home To You

President Johnson's Impeachment Inspired 'Impeachment Polka'

Published January 17, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

You might call the impeachment process a very complicated dance between both chambers of Congress, but how about a polka?

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF CHARLES BLAKE'S "IMPEACHMENT POLKA")

MARTIN: In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was being impeached. According to The Washington Post, a musician named Charles Blake saw an opportunity to cash in with this ditty called "Impeachment Polka." I'm not sure what about the polka explains the emotional ups and downs of impeachment. But, Charles Blake, you do you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
