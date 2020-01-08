Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Gorilla At San Diego Zoo Recovers From Cataract Surgery

Published January 8, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Chris Heichel is a cataract surgeon. He's done thousands of eye operations, but he says Leslie was his first gorilla. This week, the San Diego Zoo announced doctors from UC San Diego took out Leslie's cataract. The zoo thinks it might have developed from an injury when she was playing around and got a little too rowdy. The doctors anesthetized her, replaced the lens in her left eye, and now she is back with her troupe in the zoo's gorilla habitat. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories