Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

20-Year-old McDonald's Hamburger Is Standing Up Against Time

Published January 6, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This summer, a McDonald's hamburger will be old enough to legally drink. Utah's David Whipple bought the burger in 1999 and only intended to save it for a week to show how things deteriorate. But more than 20 years later, Mr. Whipple still has the burger sealed in a burger tin. He opened it for the first time in six years for KUTV in Heber City and found that everything but the pickle and the ketchup remain. Wonder how that would taste. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories