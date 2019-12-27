'Peloton Husband' Actor Gives Girlfriend Peloton Bike

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A few weeks ago, an ad for Peloton exercise bikes went viral in a bad way. A husband gives his wife a bike for Christmas, and she dutifully tracks her workouts.

(SOUNDBITE OF PELOTON AD)

MONICA RUIZ: (As character) First ride - I'm a little nervous but excited.

KING: The ad seemed sexist and just weird. So what did Sean Hunter, who played the husband, get his real-life girlfriend for Christmas? A Peloton bike. He wrote on Instagram, here's hoping this goes over better the second time. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.