Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bus Driver Helps Reunite Lost Dogs With Owners

Published December 26, 2019 at 5:01 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. 'Twas just nights before Christmas, and in Milwaukee, the streets were empty except for two stray dogs - also, bus driver Jamie Grabowski, who was finishing up her shift. She saw the dogs.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAMIE GRABOWSKI: Hey, you two - you need to go home right now.

KING: And in a video posted by the Milwaukee County Transit System, she brought them onto her warm bus. The dogs, both runaways, were reunited with their owners in time for Christmas. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories