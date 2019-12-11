Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Why Bird Lovers In Las Vegas Are Confused And A Tad Worried

Published December 11, 2019 at 7:07 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on pigeons in Las Vegas. Bird lovers are confused and a little worried. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is in town but denies it had anything to do with the stunt. The problem is the pigeons might look cute, but are they comfortable? Ornithologist Charles Walcott told The New York Times, quote, "they look like happy pigeons. It's hard to know, of course, because they will not talk to us." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories