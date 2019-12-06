Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Man With 'Crime Pays' Tattoo Arrested

Published December 6, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An Indiana man who has a tattoo with the words crime pays on his forehead might want to think about getting it removed. Donald Murray was wanted in connection with a vehicle chase. Police shared a mugshot from one of his prior arrests, got a bunch of tips on his whereabouts - possibly because it's easy to spot a guy with crime pays tattooed on his face. Murray turned himself in, and he's being held on bail. Crime doesn't pay. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories