The Subject Of A Coast Guard Search Wasn't Missing After All

Published December 2, 2019 at 6:48 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. On Thanksgiving Day, a kite surfer was reported missing. People saw him being carried out to sea near Ocean City, N.J. The Coast Guard sent out search parties who found a kite but no board and no surfer. They looked for 16 hours, until the next morning when the surfer called in to say he was safe. When his kite broke, he cut it loose and paddled in. Police say he didn't know he was missing, so he went about his Thanksgiving. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
