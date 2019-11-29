Bringing The World Home To You

Maybe Leave The Hook In That Catch

By Steve Inskeep
Published November 29, 2019 at 5:53 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Joseph Alexander went magnet fishing. Who knew what he might find dipping a magnet in the river in Grand Rapids, Mich. What came up looked like a hand grenade. He took it home and only after he posted pictures online did friends tell him it looked like a grenade because it was. The bomb squad took it. The grenade is German, likely from World War I. Either an American soldier brought it home or a German soldier threw it really far. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
