With Help From A Metal Detector, Hikers Find Lost Wedding Ring

Published November 28, 2019 at 6:38 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Mount Hancock is a 4,000-foot, snow-covered mountain in Massachusetts. It's also where Bill Giguere lost his wedding ring. He posted a plea for help on a hiking Facebook group. Tom Gately and Brendan Cheever were up for the challenge. They brought a metal detector on their next hike. And eventually...

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Holy crap. It didn't (ph) because he found it, found the ring.

MARTIN: Bill no doubt today gives thanks for the kindness of a couple of strangers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

