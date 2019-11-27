Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

No. 1 Duke Suffers Stunning Loss To Lumberjacks

Published November 27, 2019 at 7:10 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Duke has one of the most storied programs in all of men's college basketball; they've won the national championship five times. The Lumberjacks from Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas have only won two games ever during March Madness. They really had no hope of beating the nation's No. 1 team last night, but...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ERIC COLLINS: Yes, the Lumberjacks have done it.

MARTIN: In overtime, Nathan Bain stole the ball and hit a layup at the buzzer to topple the mighty Blue Devils. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories