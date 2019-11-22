Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

You Too Can Spend The Night In An Edward Hopper Painting

Published November 22, 2019 at 5:35 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some paintings look so inviting, you just want to curl up inside the frame, right? Well, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, guests can book a night in a recreation of Edward Hopper's "Western Motel." Everything from the painting is there - even the warm light streaming through the window. One guest told The New York Times she had always wanted to sleep in a museum. Now, I should say the room does go on display for visitors during the day, so 8 a.m. checkout, all right? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories