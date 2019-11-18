Bringing The World Home To You

Serena Williams' Busted Tennis Racket Is Up For Auction

Published November 18, 2019 at 6:55 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A famous tennis racket is up for sale, and it doesn't even work. It's Serena Williams' Wilson Blade, the one she smashed at the 2013 U.S. Open during a match she lost to Naomi Osaka. It was the crack heard round the world after a dramatic game where Williams got a charge for illegal coaching and got into it with the ref. Williams gave the busted racket to a ball boy. He sold it for $500 to a collectibles store to get some cash for college. Now the store's auctioning it off for a whole lot more. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
