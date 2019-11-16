READ: Testimony Of Jennifer Williams, Aide To Vice President Pence

The House Intelligence Committee has released the transcript of the closed-door deposition at the impeachment inquiry into President Trump by a foreign service officer detailed to work in the office of Vice President Pence.

Jennifer Williams was assigned to Pence's team in the spring to work on European and Russian issues. She was the first person from his office to testify in the inquiry into whether Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine while seeking a political favor. Trump denies he made such an offer.

At the time of her deposition on Nov. 7, her lawyer, Justin Shur, told NPR that Williams' "testimony will largely reflect what is already in the public record."

Williams is due to appear at an open hearing on Nov. 19.

Read her testimony transcript here.

