Coin Toss May Decide Mayor's Race In Ohio Village

Published November 11, 2019 at 6:46 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you can't make up your mind, flip a coin. That's what residents of the Ohio village of Magnolia may soon have to do to pick a mayor. The Canton Repository reports that two candidates are tied with 127 votes each. Magnolia has had to do this before. Their last contested election in 1979 was also decided with a coin toss. There's a lesson - try to make sure you have an odd number of voters. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
