As Morning Edition marks its 40th anniversary, the show revisits some of its perfect imperfections.

Among them is a blooper from 1990, when Cokie Roberts' basset hound, Abner, demanded his breakfast outside her home broadcast studio. The unscheduled appearance turned Abner into a public radio folk hero. Listeners couldn't get enough.

