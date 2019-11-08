Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dolly Parton Remakes John Hiatt's 1987 Hit Song 'Faith'

Published November 8, 2019 at 6:31 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The queen of country is no stranger to the Billboard charts. Dolly Parton first landed a spot back in 1967 with the song "Dumb Blonde." 52 years later, she's hit the top of the Dance and Electronic Digital Song chart with the song "Faith." She teamed up with Swedish DJs Galantis and Dutch vocalist Mr. Probz.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAITH")

DOLLY PARTON: (Singing) Have a little faith in me.

KING: Proof that Dolly Parton really can do it all. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories