Space Station Astronaut Casts Absentee Ballot From Space

Published November 6, 2019 at 5:51 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Odd-year elections, like the ones held yesterday in several states, tend to have pretty low turnout. But one Pennsylvania constituent was determined to vote. Astronaut Andrew Morgan submitted his absentee ballot from space. The New Castle News reports that election officials set up a secure PDF so Morgan could vote from the comfort of his home, the International Space Station. No word on whether they were able to get him one of those I voted stickers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
