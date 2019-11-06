Bringing The World Home To You

Shelter Cat Repeatedly Lets Other Felines Out Of Their Rooms

November 6, 2019

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Cats have their own agenda. Sometimes even the pros can't contain them. Quilty is a cat at the Friends for Life shelter in Houston, Texas. He repeatedly lets other cats out of their rooms. The shelter wrote on Facebook that Quilty will not be contained, and he has no shame. It says, if someone is looking for a pet that gets along with the dog but not closed doors, they've got the cat for you. And there have been lots of offers, but then Quilty might not want to escape, and where's the fun in that? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
