Thieves Respond To Multiple Appeals And Return 1-Ton Boulder

Published November 4, 2019 at 6:27 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Officials in Arizona were baffled when a precious stone was stolen last month. It wasn't a diamond or a ruby or an emerald. Local news reports the thieves made off with a one-ton boulder known as Wizard Rock. But then after many appeals, someone put it back. The Forest Service said they think the thieves must have used heavy equipment to pull off the heist, which, yes, makes sense - probably to return it, too. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
