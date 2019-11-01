Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fugitive Gets Mugshot 'Costume'

Published November 1, 2019 at 5:07 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

You can persuade people through humor. A sheriff's office in Illinois posted a wanted fugitive notice for Brandon Conti on Facebook the day before Halloween. He's wanted for driving under the influence. Conti replied to the post, commenting, where's my costume? WBMTV (ph) reports the police photoshopped a sailor suit on the picture and asked Conti to turn himself in. After posting some laughing emojis, he surrendered. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories