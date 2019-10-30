Bringing The World Home To You

Man Cashes In Penny Pyramid

Published October 30, 2019 at 5:10 AM EDT

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Here's an unconventional way to save some money. An Arizona man spent years collecting over a million pennies and then stacking them into a Guinness record-breaking pyramid. Cory Nielsen told his local Fox affiliate that building the pyramid took passion and patience, but it paid off. This week, Nielsen demolished the pyramid. He loaded up two vans and took the coins to the bank. Now he has both a world record and over $10,000 in cash. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

