A Jeopardy! Question That's Good As Hell

Published October 29, 2019 at 5:06 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. OK, "Jeopardy!" fans, can you guess this one?

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

ALEX TREBEK: In 2019, this five-letter rap and R&B artist had the "Juice" to be nominated for best new artist at the VMAs.

MARTIN: And really, anyone who knows pop music knows the answer.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

DIANA: Who is Lizzo?

MARTIN: She's already at the top of her game. But still, making it to "Jeopardy!" is its own kind of accomplishment, and Lizzo knows it. She celebrated with a post on Instagram that read, Mama, I made it. I love you, Alex Trebek. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
