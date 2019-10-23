Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Scientists Taught Rats How To Drive Tiny Cars

Published October 23, 2019 at 6:16 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. Noel King. Researchers have long known that lab rats can do some extraordinary things. They can press buttons and navigate mazes. Could they do something even more advanced - drive tiny cars? Researchers at the University of Richmond tested it out. They taught the rats steering maneuvers and gave them Fruit Loops as a reward. And it worked. The rats are brilliant drivers. As a famously bad driver, to be honest, I feel terrible about myself. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories