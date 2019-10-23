Bringing The World Home To You

Indonesian Woman Breaks Speed Climbing World Record

Published October 23, 2019 at 6:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So what can you do in less than seven seconds?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: She's going absolutely full tilt. She's breaking the world record. Aries Susanti Rahayu is the first woman...

GREENE: I know what you were thinking - climb a 15-meter wall, right? Twenty-four-year-old Indonesian athlete Aries Susanti Rahayu, aka Spiderwoman, broke the women's speed climbing world record. The Guardian reports this is like running a race while doing pull-ups. Oh, she also did it with an injured hand. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

