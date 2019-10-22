Jimmy Carter Fractures Pelvis, Is Hospitalized After Fall

Former President Jimmy Carter suffered a "minor pelvic fracture" after falling down in his home in Plains, Ga., Monday night, the Carter Center says. It's the second time Carter has been hurt in a fall this month; he got a black eye from a fall days after he turned 95 on Oct. 1.

Carter "has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture," the Carter Center said in an announcement Tuesday. The center adds, "He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home."

Shortly after his earlier fall, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, 92, returned to their work volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, attending a rally to build a house in Nashville, Tenn. Carter's appearance — bandaged and bruised, with 14 stitches above his eye — was hailed as both a relief and an inspiration by many of his supporters.

"I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital. And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye is black, as you've noticed," Carter said, according to CNN. "But I had a No. 1 priority, and that was to come to Nashville and build houses."

Carter also had a bad fall earlier this year: He broke his hip in May as he prepared to go turkey hunting. That mishap resulted in hip replacement surgery.

The resilient Carter — who at 95 is now the longest-lived U.S. president — is also a cancer survivor, having been successfully treated for brain cancer that was diagnosed in 2015.

