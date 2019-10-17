Bringing The World Home To You

Golfer Adds Big Penalties For Standing Caddie

Published October 17, 2019 at 5:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Lee Ann Walker played a pro golf tournament and scored badly but honorably. In golf, a lower score is better; around 70 is good. Walker was higher but not too bad until she found a rules violation. Her caddy may not stand behind her as she putts. And Walker had repeatedly done this. Golfers must call penalties on themselves. And she did, adding 58 penalty shots, changing her first-round score to 127. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

