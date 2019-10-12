Panel Questions

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CHIOKE I'ANSON: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Chioke I'anson, filling in for Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Shannon O'Neill, Paula Poundstone and Mo Rocca. And here, again, is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Chioke.

(APPLAUSE)

Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Paula.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Yes.

SAGAL: CBD oil. You know, CBD, it's a product of cannabis that doesn't get you high.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: It's everywhere. You can get it...

POUNDSTONE: Sure is.

SAGAL: ...In your coffee, your kombucha. And now you can buy a what that is infused with CBD?

POUNDSTONE: You can buy a wedding cake.

SAGAL: No, that's not it. I'll give you a hint. CBD, in this case, stands for cool boobs, dude.

POUNDSTONE: CBD-infused breasts.

SAGAL: Close.

POUNDSTONE: Nipples.

SAGAL: No.

MO ROCCA: No, implant. Oh, sorry.

SAGAL: No.

ROCCA: Breastmilk.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: That would - the baby won't cry anymore.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: It's true.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Right? That would be great.

SAGAL: It's more relaxed.

SHANNON O'NEILL: Ever again.

SAGAL: No, it's not biological. It's a - it's made of textile.

POUNDSTONE: It's made of...

O'NEILL: Wait, what was the...

POUNDSTONE: A bra? A...

SAGAL: It's a bra.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

POUNDSTONE: It's a bra. She didn't...

SAGAL: It's a CBD-infused sports bra.

POUNDSTONE: Peter...

ROCCA: You gave her so many - you did not get that.

O'NEILL: Your hint was cool - what was your hint, though?

SAGAL: My hint was cool boobs, dude.

POUNDSTONE: OK.

ROCCA: Honestly.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: A new company is selling a bra infused with, quote, "microscopic CBD droplets" which is a fancy way of saying they're selling basically a dirty sports bra.

(LAUGHTER)

O'NEILL: I don't need my breasts to relax any more than they already are.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

O'NEILL: Get up here, girls.

SAGAL: I should say the bra is part of the high life collection. Get it?

POUNDSTONE: Oh, lordy.

SAGAL: It's the champagne of CBD sports bras.

ROCCA: When is there going to be a CBD jockstrap?

SAGAL: Well, that's a good question.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It was a real missed opportunity to call these thing the CB Double Ds, though.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Oh, very good.

O'NEILL: Well, C, B and D are all bra sizes.

POUNDSTONE: This is so painfully stupid. I would never use CBD oil, you know, a bra infused with CBD oil on my breasts. I would just get them a joint.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is having his own scandal. A woman he visited in her own apartment many times while mayor of London says they were just having meetings about government business, and it's totally innocent that that woman has a what in her living room?

POUNDSTONE: Mechanical bull.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That would be interesting. But no.

POUNDSTONE: She has a what in her living room? I - can you give me a hint?

SAGAL: Well, she tried to maintain it was just a firepole.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, she has a pole. She was a pole dancer.

SAGAL: Yes, she has a stripper pole...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...In her living room.

POUNDSTONE: Or even worse, he was a pole dancer.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Oh.

SAGAL: So Jennifer Arcuri is an American former model and exotic dancer who somehow became Boris Johnson's favorite IT consultant back when he was mayor of London. He paid her thousands of dollars in government contracts and visited her apartment numerous times where she keeps a stripper pole in the living room as a, quote, "conversation starter."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know, conversations that start with no touching.

(LAUGHTER)

O'NEILL: So he was just bringing his hard drive over there.

SAGAL: Exactly, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF GINUWINE SONG, "PONY (EXTENDED MIX)")