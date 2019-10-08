Bringing The World Home To You

It's Time To Celebrate Fall And Pumpkins

Published October 8, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Like it or not, it's fall. The great pumpkin is coming, and it's time to get seasonal. So congratulations to Josephine Walker and Stephanie McClary, who won an underwater jack-o'-lantern contest in Florida. They carved a heart flanked by two moray eels. And props to Edwin Pierpont at Maine's Damariscotta Pumpkinfest. His prize pumpkin was over 1,800 pounds. Next week is the regatta, where folks paddle boats made of pumpkins. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
