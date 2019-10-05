Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what new store will replace Forever 21? Tom Bodett.
TOM BODETT: A vaping store offering a variety of lung embolisms for teenagers called Never 21.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Faith Salie.
FAITH SALIE: Goth clothes for toddlers, and they'll call it Snot Topic.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Helen Hong.
HELEN HONG: Forever 77 because that's the average age of people still going to the mall these days.
(APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: But if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Faith Salie and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.