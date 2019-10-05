Bringing The World Home To You

Predictions

Published October 5, 2019 at 12:20 PM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what new store will replace Forever 21? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: A vaping store offering a variety of lung embolisms for teenagers called Never 21.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Goth clothes for toddlers, and they'll call it Snot Topic.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Forever 77 because that's the average age of people still going to the mall these days.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: But if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Faith Salie and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
