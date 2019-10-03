Bringing The World Home To You

Florida Bar Donates $14,000 To Bahamas' Hurricane Dorian Victims

Published October 3, 2019 at 6:25 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There's this bar in Sarasota, Fla., that is looking pretty bare these days. Normally, the walls and ceiling are just covered with dollar bills stapled and signed by customers. It took weeks for employees at Siesta Key Oyster Bar to peel those bills off the walls. The Washington Post reports they do this every couple years for charity. This time, the bar's general manager was shocked at how much they collected, nearly $14,000, for hurricane victims in the Bahamas. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
