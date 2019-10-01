Bringing The World Home To You

Minnesota Boy Enters 5K Race But Accidently Finishes 10K

Published October 1, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Nine-year-old Kade Lovell of Minnesota is a big runner. But somewhere along the route of a 5K race in the town of Sartell, Kade vanished. His panicked mom drove around looking and rounded up volunteers to help. Turned out, Kade was not running the 5K. A race volunteer told him, go straight, and he ended up running the 10K race. Relief for Kade's mom and joy for her son, who ran a longer race than expected, and he won. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

